February’s Junior Weathercaster: Jack Hastrich

Jack Hastrich is our Junior Weathercaster for February! Jack, 7, loves learning more about history. He can name all the presidents and what they are most famous for. Jack wants to be President of the United States when he gets older.

Jack is also a big advocate for Children’s Miracle Network as he is a miracle himself. You can donate by visiting Children’s Miracle Network.

This is what Jack’s mother, Katie, had to say about this rising star:

Jack loves to watch the weather on a daily basis. You can always count on him to know when there is a dark cloud approaching and possibility of a storm. With the rain this summer we learned about using a rain gauge and he is excited for that to arrive soon! Jack would be a great Jr. weatherman!

Is your child smart, outgoing, and loves all things weather? Visit this link to enter them in the Junior Weathercaster contest.