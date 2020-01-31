January’s Junior Weathercaster: Claire Smith







Claire Smith is January’s Junior Weathercaster! Claire is 9 years old and her favorite subject in school is science. She wants to be a doctor or maybe a teacher when she gets older.

This is what Claire’s mother, Rachel, had to say about this rising star:

Check out her weekly Wellsboro forecast here: https://youtu.be/S3R_IFSctf8. Claire is in 3rd grade and she loves science! She started studying clouds and basic weather science and absolutely loves it. She has never been shy and loves being in front of the camera! I would love for her to learn more about how the weather is tracked and all the amazing technology behind it. Thanks for doing this program!

