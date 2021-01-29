January’s Junior Weathercaster: Haleigh Rodriguez

Junior Weathercaster

Haleigh Rodriguez is our Junior Weathercaster for the month of January! Haleigh is 11-years-old and goes to Cohen Middle School. Her favorite subject in school is science. When she grows up, she would like to be a police officer.

This is what Katelyn Vanskiver had to say about this rising star:

I feel she would be perfect because she is very funny, and outgoing. She would love to have this opportunity to tell the weather as we all watch the news as a family. Please give her the opportunity.

Is your child smart, outgoing, and loves all things weather? Visit this link to enter them in the Junior Weathercaster contest.

