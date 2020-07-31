July’s Junior Weathercaster: Juliet Asperschlager

Juliet Asperschlager is July’s Junior Weathercaster! Juliet is 11 years old and going into the 6th grade at Watkins Glen Central School. She likes books, cats, and enjoys all of the subjects in school- especially science and music. She would like to be an inventor when she gets older.

This is what Juliet’s mother, Lori, had to say about this rising star:

Juliet loves to learn. She has many interests, but weather has been one of her favorites ever since she watched the weather with her grandparents as a little girl, keeping an eye on the radar and learning what the different colors mean. Her 5th grade science class talks about the weather every day. She comes home and tells us when the sun will rise and set, and whether any storms are heading our way. During hurricane season this year she even made up a quiz for family members to take, giving her an opportunity to learn new facts and–even better–stump the adults.

Is your child smart, outgoing, and loves all things weather? Visit this link to enter them in the Junior Weathercaster contest.