Olivia Baldwin is our Junior Weathercaster for June! Olivia is full of energy and enjoys humor! She enjoys spending time with her family. Something she plans to do with her dad for Father’s Day is have a nice breakfast!

This is what Olivia’s mother, Melissa, had to say about this rising star:

Every morning Olivia asks what the weather is going to be out each day. She is interested in learning about how storms can get stronger as they move from one area to the next and she loves to watch the rain.

