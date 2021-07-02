Junior Weathercaster: Julian Starkweather

Julian Starkweather is our Junior Weathercaster for this month! Julian shared more about his accomplishment, completing the 50-yard challenge. Julian’s plans for the holiday weekend is to see friends and watch some fireworks.

This is what Julian’s mother, Megan, had to say about this rising star:

Julian loves all weather. He’s just completed a 50 yard challenge to help people in need and his favorite thing was checking the weather for the day to see if he could mow. Even though we have plenty of ways to look up the weather, all we have to do is ask him because it’s one of the first things he looks up every day. He tracks rain and snow throughout the day. If he’s not outside playing he’s watching outside.

Is your child smart, outgoing, and loves all things weather? Visit this link to enter them in the Junior Weathercaster contest.