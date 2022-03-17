Ellie Peffer is our Junior Weathercaster for March! Ellie, 6, loves playing at school and doing calendar. She is excited for Spring because she gets to plant the flower seeds that her teacher gave her.

This is what Ellie’s mother, Miranda, had to say about this rising star:

Ellie is full of personality and would love to see herself on TV. She has an interest in weather. Her favorite weather related activities are jumping in puddles and watching out for rainbows!!

