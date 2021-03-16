March’s Junior Weathercaster: Jessalyn Carl

Jessalyn Carl is our Junior Weathercaster for the month of March! Jessalyn goes to school at Jasper-Troupsburg Elementary. She would like to be an art teacher when she gets older; just like the one she has now, who also does work in the STEM field.

This is what Jessalyn’s mother, Renee, had to say about this rising star:

At Jessie’s school she is currently part of the weather/news crew. She was so excited about applying and becoming a “weather person”. She completed her own application and participated in an interview before becoming part of the school crew. Since doing the news/ weather her confidence has just blossomed. She is also very clear and easily understood when giving the news. I think she would love to be a jr. meteorologist on t.v. Thank you for your consideration on this.

