March’s Junior Weathercasters: Bryce Kennedy & Madison Lakomy







Bryce Kennedy and Madison Lakomy are March’s Junior Weathercasters! Bryce, 10, is in the 5th grade at Dundee Central School. Madison, 3, loves her cousin Bryce and had a lot of fun filming this segment.

This is what Bryce’s mother, Jamie, had to say about her rising star:

Bryce loves to be outdoors exploring the world. He enjoys riding his ATV, collecting crystals and gems, going fishing, and learning more about hunting. Among all this, he loves to lend a helping hand with his local fire department. His favorite subject in school is math. He says the best job he has is being a big brother.

This is what Madison’s mother, Courtney, had to say about her rising star:

Madi is a fun loving little lady. I can’t believe how smart she is at such a young age. She picks up on everything fast and will do anything to put a smile on other’s faces. Madi already picks out her own clothes, always choosing a dress. However, don’t let her diva presentation fool you. She loves to play around in the mud and not afraid to get a little dirty.

If your child is smart, outgoing, and loves all things weather? Visit this link to enter them in the Junior Weathercaster contest.





