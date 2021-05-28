May’s Junior Weathercaster: Leilani Nick

Leilani Nick is our Junior Weathercaster for the month of May! Leilani goes to Parley Coburn School. Her favorite subject in school is art because she enjoys showing her creativity!

This is what Leilani’s mother, Daveria, had to say about this rising star:

She has always been fascinating with the weather and thinks that she is the new google when it comes to telling us what to prepare for during the week. Her thing is it’s better to be prepared rather than surprised.

Is your child smart, outgoing, and loves all things weather? Visit this link to enter them in the Junior Weathercaster contest.