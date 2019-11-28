November’s Junior Weathercaster: Kaylee Kastenhuber







Kaylee Kastenhuber is November’s Junior Weathercaster! Kaylee is 11 years old and in the sixth grade at Spencer-Van Etten Middle School. An interesting fact about Kaylee is she has grown to love stuffing for Thanksgiving.

This is what Kaylee’s parents had to say about this rising star:

Kaylee has always been a kind soul who is known for her infectious smile and cheer. She finds the joy in the simple things in life. She has always loved school and is most interested in Science and Social Studies. They are her favorite subjects as they are full of details. Whether it is the phases of the moon, names of rare landforms or the specifics of afar cultures she loves to share her knowledge with others. She is an incredible writer who enjoys and thrives in her creative writing class. Her easy going manner makes her a friend to many. She plays the baritone in her school band, and is a teammate on her schools field hockey, basketball and softball teams, along with the Cyclones AAU basketball team. Friends and family is truly the heart of what Kaylee loves and who she is. Kaylee is a talented young lady who makes her family very proud.

Is your child is smart, outgoing, and loves all things weather? Visit this link to enter them in the Junior Weathercaster contest.





