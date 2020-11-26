November’s Junior Weathercaster: Sabou Diakite

Sabou Diakite is our Junior Weathercaster for the month of November! Sabou is 11-years-old and goes to Cohen Middle School. She enjoys horseback riding and gymnastics.

This is what Mary Kay had to say about this rising star:

Sabou should be Junior Weathercaster because she loves science and loves learning about the weather. She especially likes precipitation, how the water rises up to the clouds and when they are full, it comes down as rain.

Is your child smart, outgoing, and loves all things weather? Visit this link to enter them in the Junior Weathercaster contest.