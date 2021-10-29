October’s Junior Weathercaster: Emma Munroe

Emma Munroe is our Junior Weathercaster for October! Emma, 7, is in the second grade at Watkins Glen Elementary School. She is Wednesday from The Addams Family for Halloween. Emma says she is excited for trick-or-treating this year and hopes to get a lot lollipops and Reese’s Pieces.

This is what Emma’s grandmother, Margaret, had to say about this rising star:

Emma is happy, kind and simply a joy to be around! She loves all things weather and has a pretty good understanding of so many weather related things. Emma loves animals and space and really enjoys being outside. Honestly, she loves life in general. She has a great memory too. During the school year, especially, she enjoys watching the weather forecast in the morning (on WETM, of course) to know how to prepare for the day and is very good at using the weather app on my phone too! I am certain that Emma would love the opportunity to be a Junior Weathercaster and am just as certain that you all would enjoy the chance to meet her! Thanks so much!

