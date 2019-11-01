October’s Junior Weathercaster: Wyatt Enderle

Wyatt Enderle is October’s Junior Weathercaster! Wyatt is 8 years old and in the second grade at Clark Wood Elementary School. His favorite candy is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, which he hopes to get a lot of on Halloween.

This is what Wyatt’s mother, Billie Jo Pugh, had to say about this rising star:

Wyatt absolutely loved Joe Pasquarelli when he was just a little, I mean little guy. Every since, we have watched WETM every morning, especially the weather. His idol now is Al Roker, he always says how he wants to be like him. He is very interested in weather, he always looks on our phones and lets us know what the weather will be like daily. He hears the severe weather alerts from a mile away and he comes running and fills us in. I know he would absolutely love this opportunity to tour and even help with the weather. He is very, very outgoing and he does say, when he gets bigger he wants to be like Joe and Al. It’s like he knows them. Haha. Please consider him as you will see just how happy it will make him. Thank you very much. His mom, Billie Jo.

Is your child is smart, outgoing, and loves all things weather? Visit this link to enter them in the Junior Weathercaster contest.