September’s Junior Weathercaster: Mariana Viveros

Mariana Viveros is our Junior Weathercaster for the month of September! Mariana is in third grade at Gardner Road Elementary School. Her favorite subject is art and favorite animals are dogs. She wants to be a scientist when she gets older.

This is what Mariana’s mother, Martiza, had to say about this rising star:

She loves reporting the weather to us at home, she loved when Shelby Clark visited her school.

Is your child smart, outgoing, and loves all things weather? Visit this link to enter them in the Junior Weathercaster contest.

