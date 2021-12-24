December’s Junior Weathercaster: Adreanna Alexander

Adreanna Alexander is our Junior Weathercaster for December! Adreanna, 8, top favorite things include kittens, reading, learning more about history, and acting. Her favorite part about Christmas is being with family. A family tradition for Christmas that she enjoys is eating cinnamon buns and cookies for breakfast.

This is what Adreanna’s grandmother, Susan, had to say about this rising star:

It is my honor to celebrate and recommend my granddaughter, Adreanna Alexander for WETM Junior Weathercaster. She is 8-years old, home schooled and engaged to a vicious quest for learning. Adreanna is very observant to weather related topics especially when it comes to her outside activities, either summer swimming or winter snow skiing. She is very talented, no stranger to the stage including singing the Star Spangled Banner at a school talent show and portraying Bob Cratchit in an upcoming Christmas play. Her full-of-life disposition is a gift to all, even recently giving her “birthday money” to the SPCA. I strongly encourage this appointment as Adreanna’s confidence and enthusiasm for life will surely “weather” your audiences complete attention as WETM Junior Weathercaster!

Is your child smart, outgoing, and loves all things weather? Visit this link to enter them in the Junior Weathercaster contest.