Eliana is our Junior Weathercaster for October! Eliana is a 3rd grader at Big Flats Elementary. She is going to be a softball player for Halloween.

This is what Eliana’s mother, Jillian, had to say about this rising star:

Eliana (Ellie) is a very kind caring soul. She is always smiling and always looking to help those around her. She plays softball, participates in gymnastics, and is a purple belt in karate. She is an outstanding role model for those around her.

