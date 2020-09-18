Majority of the area in a moderate drought

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – This week’s latest Drought Monitor update shows the ‘Moderate Drought’ area has expanded across portions of the Twin Tiers. This is a step up from ‘Abnormally Dry’.

With the recent update, the ‘Moderate Drought’ area now includes Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga (Pa.); along with a portion of Tompkins, Tioga (N.Y.), & Bradford Counties.

The U.S Drought Monitor is produced through a partnership between the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

There are five different categories that make up the Drought Monitor scale. D0 (Abnormally Dry), D1 (Moderate Drought), D2 (Severe Drought), D3 (Extreme Drought), D4 (Exceptional Drought).

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has issued a drought watch for Tioga county. Precipitation amount for this time of year across the majority of Pennsylvania continues to be well below average.

The DEP asks residents in a drought watch classification, to voluntarily reduce non-essential water use by 5 to 10 percent, or 3 to 6 gallons a day, and puts large water consumers on notice to begin planning for the possibility of reduced water supplies.

The DEP recommends running water only when necessary, check for household leaks, run dishwashers & washing machines with full loads, & installing low-flow plumbing fixtures. You can find more information on the DEP website.

We could use the rainfall here in the Twin Tiers, unfortunately, an area of high pressure will keep our region dry through the seven-day forecast. The next chance for isolated light showers looks to come by Thursday.

The next update to the Drought Monitor will be on September 24th.