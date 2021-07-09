Mansfield declares disaster due to heavy rain

Streets in Mansfield, Pa., had several feet of muddy water flooding the area. Storm drains pushed out thousands of gallons of water into the town. Image by Chris Gilbert © July 9, 2021. (FIRST News Now)

MANSFIELD, Pa., (WETM-TV) – The Borough of Mansfield declared a disaster Friday night after heavy rain brought flooding and damage to local roadways. That’s according to a social media post from the Mansfield Borough Police Department.

The opposite direction along Route 6 heading towards Mansfield, Pa. Image by Chris Gilbert © July 9, 2021. (FIRST News Now)

@MANSFIELDBOROPD

Mansfield was not under a flood advisory for the heavy rainfall they received Friday evening, according to the 18 Storm Team. The area did however received around 2″ of rain around 10:30 p.m., causing rising waters on roadways.

St. James Street in Mansfield, PA. Image by Terry English © July 9, 2021. (FIRST News Now)

Water comes out of two storm drains along South Academy Street in Mansfield, PA. Image by Sherry Packer © July 9, 2021. (FIRST News Now)

Clinton Street Mansfield, PA. Image by Kendell Runyan © July 9, 2021. (FIRST News Now)

Police said crews are continuing to clear the roadways overnight. All roads are open, with the exception of Academy Street and Sherwood Street. If traveling, officials said to please use caution.

South Main Street by Cast & Crew Restaurant in Mansfield, Pa. Image by FNN Staff L. Gallagher © July 9, 2021. (FIRST News Now)