Mansfield declares disaster due to heavy rain

MANSFIELD, Pa., (WETM-TV) – The Borough of Mansfield declared a disaster Friday night after heavy rain brought flooding and damage to local roadways. That’s according to a social media post from the Mansfield Borough Police Department.
Mansfield was not under a flood advisory for the heavy rainfall they received Friday evening, according to the 18 Storm Team. The area did however received around 2″ of rain around 10:30 p.m., causing rising waters on roadways.
Police said crews are continuing to clear the roadways overnight. All roads are open, with the exception of Academy Street and Sherwood Street. If traveling, officials said to please use caution.