New York Flood Awareness Week Day 2: “Turn Around Don’t Drown”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It is day two of flood awareness week here in New Work and today’s motto is “Turn around don’t drown.” Did you know that water only six inches deep can move the average person? Only a foot of water is able to move a small car. We need to get at least a foot and a half to two feet of water to be able to move a truck. Flood waters typically also move fast which adds another layer to the danger.

“Turn around don’t drown. Most of the deaths that occur from flooding around the country but also applicable to Central New York come from folks that come across flooded roadways and try to cross that waterway and we don’t recommend that. We don’t want you to do that because it doesn’t take much water at all to move a car off of it’s wheels and downstream,” said Hydrologist Jim Brewster who works at the National Weather Service in Binghamton.

Most of the time you are actually unaware of how deep the water actually is so the best thing to do is to turn around and avoid the area completely. In the Chemung River valley we have many low spots so as the spring rolls in keep the above motto in mind.