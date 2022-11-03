ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It is winter weather awareness week in New York state, from October 30th to November 5th. Now is a great time to learn about the differences between the watches and warnings and ones common to our area.

Watches: Issued when a storm is in its early stage of development and may create conditions that could harm life or property.

Warnings: Issued when threat to life and property is imminent or already begun due to winter weather.

Advisories: Issued for less serious weather conditions that won’t cause immediate threat, but could impact motorists, outdoor activities, or public events.

Some common weather watches/warnings/advisories we see here are winter storm watches and warnings, winter weather advisories, wind chill advisories and warnings, and snow squall warnings.

You can click here to learn more about winter weather awareness week from the National Weather Service Binghamton.