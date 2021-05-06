Friday’s Pollen Outlook (5/7/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Students and staff at Notre Dame High School came together on Thursday to dedicate an Eagle Scout project built in honor of one of the school's teachers.

Notre Dame Sophomore Neal Moore constructed a greenhouse at the high school for his Eagle Scout. On Thursday a special prayer service was led by Fr. John DeSocio to dedicate the greenhouse in honor of Mrs. Karen Jennings "for her years of service and dedication to Notre Dame."