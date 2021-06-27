Monday’s Pollen Outlook (6/28/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
How many miles are too many for a used car?
Stabbing near Ithaca Police Department
Video
Structure Fire in The Jungle behind Lowes in Ithaca
Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Awards
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Indy 500
Inside NY Baseball
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Twin Tiers Overtime
Top Stories
Mazda Motorsports wins second straight Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen
Video
Senior Send-Off: Haverling’s Owen Eggleston
Video
Senior Send-Off: Corning’s Monika Bustamante
Video
Pioneers return to win column against Niagara
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
American Pride Ride
Blood Drives
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Seniors
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Video Game News
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Monday’s Pollen Outlook (6/28/21)
Pollen
by:
Anna Meyers
Posted:
Jun 27, 2021 / 10:02 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 27, 2021 / 10:02 PM EDT
Monday’s Pollen Outlook (6/28/21)
Trending Now
Fatal motorcycle crash in Schuyler County
Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS
Stabbing near Ithaca Police Department
Video
Wellsboro man killed in motorcycle crash
Video
Local Corning man featured in Netflix’s ‘Crip Camp’ wins Peabody Award
Video
US airstrikes target Iran-backed militias in Syria, Iraq
Weather
Jeopardy! Guest Host Schedule: Dr. Sanjay Gupta begins hosting next week
Gallery
Guthrie unveils new acute rehabilitation unit in Towanda
Rhea Jha