Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (8/15/20)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Report: Post Office warns 46 states about mail voting delays
Video
Legislative hearing held on how COVID-19 is affecting veterans
Video
Local Motorcycle Club supports the community
Video
Columbia, Barnard cancel in-person classes for the fall
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
The Glen All-Access History: 2020 special
Video
Play Ball Twin Tiers – Southport Cinderalla League
Video
Senior Send-Off: Campbell-Savona’s Jake Sullivan
Video
Jeff Foote to be inducted into Cornell Athletics HOF
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Destination NY
Graduation Best Wishes
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nurses Among Us
Reimagining New York
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (8/15/20)
Pollen
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Aug 14, 2020 / 11:21 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 14, 2020 / 11:21 PM EDT
Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (8/15/20)
Trending Now
Fact Check: Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as president
Video
Corning woman arrested by State Police after little league game fight
Video
Bat season: What to do if you find one in your home
Video
NYSP looking for man who took pictures of a woman inside Aldi’s
Video
Child flown to hospital after Towanda house fire
Video
One person charged with arson in connection to Ithaca church fire
Family now seeks justice after Wilson boy killed, man captured
Video
One person killed in Almond house fire
Video
Trumansburg woman pleads guilty to welfare fraud, paying over $41K in restitution
Weather Alerts