Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (11/22/20)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Free Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 25 for community
Video
Local church helping 100 families receive groceries amid pandemic
Video
Regular deer hunting season starts Nov. 11 in Southern Tier
Video
West Herr donates nearly 4,000 turkeys for Buffalo families in need
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Grega, Gaiotti earn District IV Volleyball MVP’s
Video
Chemung County Sports HOF induction altered for 2020
Video
Former Penn State player details fight with Micah Parsons, claims James Franklin told him not to talk to police, according to ESPN
Video
Jim Boeheim announces he’s out of quarantine on Friday
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Achieving Dreams Together
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
NBC Holiday Specials
Non-Profit Spotlight
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Reimagining New York
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (11/22/20)
Pollen
by:
Grant Chungo
Posted:
Nov 21, 2020 / 04:15 PM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 21, 2020 / 04:15 PM EST
Sunday’s Pollen Outlook (11/22/20)
Trending Now
Five people arrested in hotel drug bust
Video
Police arrest man for stalking and Trespass in Elmira
Wolf gets bills to protect selling guns during disasters
Free Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 25 for community
Video
Weather
UPDATE: State Police say a pedestrian was hit on Route 352 in Corning
Video
West Elmira Police release new details on Wednesday home invasion
PHOTO GALLERY – Virga observed in the Twin Tiers, but what is it?
Video
Local church helping 100 families receive groceries amid pandemic
Video
WNY healthcare providers feeling cautiously optimistic amid COVID resurgence
Video