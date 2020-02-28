Friday’s Pollen Outlook (02/28/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
23°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Local former Village Justice’s legacy lives on
Video
Wellsboro once again in the running for America’s Main Street
Video
New buses powered by BAE’s hybrid propulsion system hit the streets Friday
UT researcher arrested on federal charges for wire fraud, making false statements
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Seth Shingleton – NTW Wrestling’s future
Video
Kirt Manwaring talks Larry Walker getting into Baseball HOF
Video
Horseheads High School cheerleading team heading to the state championship
Video
Horseheads wrestling sends record number to states
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
Black History Month
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Hidden Landmarks
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
The Nature of It
Trade Wars
Twin Tiers Medium
TT Most Wanted
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Heart Health Month
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Lottery
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Friday’s Pollen Outlook (02/28/2020)
Pollen Report
Posted:
Feb 27, 2020 / 10:48 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 27, 2020 / 10:48 PM EST
Friday’s Pollen Outlook (02/28/2020)
Trending Now
Police: Shooting that killed 15-year-old was a setup, suspects planned to rob victim of drugs, money
Video
Monroe County Sheriffs Office asks for help searching for missing teen
Local school districts monitoring Coronavirus, following state protocol
Video
Chemung Canal clock no longer spinning
Video
Weather
Elmira Cam
Multi-vehicle injury accident on East Water Street/East Ramp Roadway
Video
Alpine man indicted for making meth, disposing lab equipment; arrested at least three times since Oct. 2019
Video
Map Center
Idaho moves closer to ban on transgender women in athletics