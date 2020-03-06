Friday’s Pollen Outlook (03/06/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Ithaca police respond to bomb threat at Texas Roadhouse Restaurant
Video of black man’s arrest spurs outrage, NYPD probe
NYPD investigates the use of force in an arrest caught on video
NY lawmakers push for a shorter suicide hotline number
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Troy’s Sheldon Seymour advances in PIAA Wrestling Tournament
Video
Elmira girls basketball eyes fourth Class AA crown
Video
Kirt Manwaring reflects on Twin Tiers roots
Video
Horseheads girls basketball ready for Elmira battle
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
Black History Month
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
The Nature of It
Trade Wars
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
TT Most Wanted
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Colon Health Awareness
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Heart Health Month
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Lottery
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Friday’s Pollen Outlook (03/06/2020)
Pollen Report
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Mar 5, 2020 / 10:54 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 5, 2020 / 10:54 PM EST
Friday’s Pollen Outlook (03/06/2020)
Trending Now
State Police confirm body found on Route 17 is missing woman
Video
Avoca student killed in accident identified
Video
Former Congressman, Corning CEO Amory Houghton Jr. dead at 93
Video
One person tested for COVID-19 coronavirus at Rochester General Hospital
CB Renovations owner arrested by State Police for grand larceny
Video
One dead, one critical after crash on Route 481 in Town of Clay
UPDATE: Brockport teen found
Weather
NY Department of Transportation reminds motorists of snow plow safety
Forecast Discussion 3/5/20 PM: Snow and rain Friday, sunshine returning for the weekend
Video