Friday’s Pollen Outlook (1/1/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: State of the Virus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Local moments to look back on in the year 2020
Video
WATCH: US celebrates 2021 beginning with an empty Times Square
Video
NY laws that will take effect beginning in 2021
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
18 Sports bids farewell to Nate Niles
Video
The Top 5 Sports Stories of 2020 – Part 2
Video
Cuomo: Bills season ticket holders get first pick, no tailgating allowed
Video
Top 10 Sports Stories of 2020 – Part 1 (10-6)
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
Buy Local
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Santa Tracker
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Achieving Dreams Together
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
NBC Holiday Specials
Non-Profit Spotlight
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Reimagining New York
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Video Game News
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Friday’s Pollen Outlook (1/1/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Shelby Clark
Posted:
Dec 31, 2020 / 11:05 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 31, 2020 / 11:05 PM EST
Friday’s Pollen Outlook (1/1/21)
Trending Now
Steuben County reports 85 new cases of COVID-19
Video
Elmira woman charged with grand larceny after welfare fraud investigation
Suspension of medical, student debt collection renewed in New York
Five people arrested in Canisteo meth bust
Video
NY laws that will take effect beginning in 2021
Waverly man charged with forcible touching a 16-year-old
Video
Judge Campanella sworn-in as Chemung County Court Judge
Catlin man charged with assault, Child Protective Services involved
Video
WATCH: Kaboom Town 2020 fireworks from Addison, Texas!
Video
McRib returns this week: McDonald’s fan-fave back for 1st time in 8 years