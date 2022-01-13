Friday’s Pollen Outlook (1/14/22)

WHEELER, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jan. 12, at approximately 3:12 p.m., New York State Police arrested Grayson Czarnecki for driving drunk into a porch in the town of Wheeler.

According to NYSP, troopers in Bath responded to a motor vehicle accident in which a car struck a house on Bull Hill Road. When Troopers arrived on scene, they observed a red Honda Fit on the porch of the Bull Hill Road Residence.