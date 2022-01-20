Friday’s Pollen Outlook (1/21/22)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A social media post by a student at SUNY’s College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse has drawn strong condemnation from Gov. Kathy Hochul. Joanie Mahoney, president of the college, called it a “grotesque and violent demonstration of abhorrent, racist behavior.”

The video appeared in threads on various social media channels with the original post identifying one of the participants involved as a SUNY ESF student. Pres. Mahoney expelled and barred the student from school property, effective immediately, saying that even though it was created off campus and outside of Onondaga County, the post violates the student code of conduct.