Friday’s Pollen Outlook (11/12/21)

(WETM) — FLXGives is a 24-hour online celebration of the nonprofits in the Finger Lakes region. This year's giving day started on November 11 at 6 p.m. and ends on November 12 at 6 p.m.

The FLXGives website says the event "builds awareness and support for nonprofits like nothing else". In 2020, nearly $160,000 was raised through 1,282 donors benefitting over 80 local nonprofits.