Friday’s Pollen Outlook (12/24/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Northeast Region
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Police: 4 shot at Oak Brook mall during shootout; 2 in custody
Live
Hedge fund CEO draws high-level support in PA GOP Senate race
United, Delta cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights
US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Ski Report
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Athlete of the Week
Williams Sportsdesk
Twin Tiers Overtime
Pro-Football Challenge
Superbowl LVI
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
The Jets Report
Golf
Olympics 2022
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
18 Sports 2021 holiday message
Video
Joe Gilbert Watch – Panthers week
Video
Watkins Glen’s John Loose wins bowl game at Army
Video
Josh Palmer Basketball Tournament canceled for 2021
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pain Awareness Month
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
State of our Schools
TT Most Wanted
Twin Tiers Today
Veterans Voices
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
BestReviews
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Buy Local
Calendar
Gas Tracker
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Remarkable Women
Santa Tracker
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Newsletters
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Jobs
Work for Us
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Friday’s Pollen Outlook (12/24/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Jacob Matthews
Posted:
Dec 23, 2021 / 08:17 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 23, 2021 / 08:17 PM EST
Friday’s Pollen Outlook (12/24/21)
If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this
link
. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our
Meet the Team page
.
Click for Interactive Radar
Close
You have been added to Evening Headlines Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Evening Headlines
Sign Up
Trending Now
New truckstop—with Burger King—coming to Northern Tier
Hunting privileges revoked for Steuben County man caught baiting again
Video
Two people infected with Listeria in Pennsylvania from packaged salads
Elmira man arrested after allegedly taking over $3000 worth of products from Lowes in Sayre
Video
Steuben County child arrested for criminal sex act
Deer dumping results in arrest in Schuyler County
Video
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
Video
United, Delta cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights
Woman indicted in Chemung County on drug charges
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joseph Teets