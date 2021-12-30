Friday’s Pollen Outlook (12/31/21)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — On Dec. 30, Bill Yessman served his last day as sheriff of Schuyler County after 16 years of service.

Yessman worked in the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office for more than 36 years. According to the New York Sheriff's Association, Sheriff Yessman was promoted to Sergeant in 1991. Five years later, he was promoted to Lieutenant. He became Sheriff Mike Maloney’s Undersheriff in 2001 and took on the additional responsibilities as Schuyler County STOP DWI Coordinator as well. He was elected Sheriff in 2006.