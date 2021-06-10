Friday’s Pollen Outlook (6/11/21)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) - Arbor Housing and Development hosted a ribbon-cutting event Thursday to showcase its new community garden at Lamphear Court in the City of Corning. The project took around 5-month to develop according to organizers.

The garden space includes 22 plant beds and will provide neighbors the opportunity to grow vegetables, fruits, and flowers. "Especially in our current environment, creating a community garden has so many benefits to the mental and physical health of the community," said Jeanne Glass, Project Manager at Arbor Housing and Development.