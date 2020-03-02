Monday’s Pollen Outlook (03/02/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Heavy police presence in Athens Township
Video
Selma commemorating Bloody Sunday with Democrats
New York State Police need your help finding a missing person
Reported shots fired in Elmira Heights early Sunday morning
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Express eye fourth straight sectional title
Video
9th-ranked Cornell stays undefeated
Elmira College Women’s hockey advance to UCHC semifinals
Video
UNC’s long-range barrage sinks Syracuse, 92-79
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
Black History Month
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
The Nature of It
Trade Wars
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
TT Most Wanted
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Chemung History Minute
Clear the Shelters
Colon Health Awareness
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Heart Health Month
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Lottery
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
First positive case of coronavirus in New York State
Monday’s Pollen Outlook (03/02/2020)
Pollen Report
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Mar 1, 2020 / 10:50 PM EST
/
Updated:
Mar 1, 2020 / 10:50 PM EST
Monday’s Pollen Outlook (03/02/2020)
Trending Now
Monroe County Sheriffs Office asks for help searching for missing teen
Heavy police presence in Athens Township
Video
First positive case of coronavirus in New York State
Elmira Police responding to reports of an armed robbery
Weather
How local stores are reacting to the NY State plastic bag ban
Homes frozen over along Lake Erie in Western New York
Video
Nearly 40% of beer-drinking Americans won’t buy Corona due to coronavirus, study shows
Video
New York State Police need your help finding a missing person
Video
The remembrance of Trooper Andrew Sperr
Video