Monday’s Pollen Outlook (1/17/22)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — According to our media partner, The Leader, one body was found after firefighters responded to a structure fire on Norman Street in Corning on January 15.

At approximately 1:34 p.m., the Corning Fire Department responded to the scene of the blaze. According to The Leader, Corning Fire Chief Brad Davies said the firefighters were told a body may be inside the building.