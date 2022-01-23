Monday’s Pollen Outlook (1/24/22)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) - Governor Kathy Hochul updates New Yorkers on the state's progress in combating COVID-19 on Sunday, January 23. The Health Electronic Response Data System has reported 19,186 positives since Saturday.

"Our hard work to confront the winter surge is paying off, but this is no time to let up. Let's keep using the tools that will help stop the spread, protect our vulnerable loved ones, and keep our schools and businesses open," Governor Hochul said. "Please get your second vaccine dose if you haven't already, get the booster, and continue to wear a mask. Parents and guardians, please get your children vaccinated and boosted if they're eligible."