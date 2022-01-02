Monday’s Pollen Outlook (1/3/21)

ITALY, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jan. 1, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Yates County Deputies responded to a report of a fatal motor vehicle accident on Italy Valley Road near the Yates County border.

Upon the deputies' arrival, the Naples Fire Department had put out the fire as a result of the accident. A single occupant was observed in the driver's seat of the vehicle and pronounced dead by a Yates County Coroner.