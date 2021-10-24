Monday’s Pollen Outlook (10/25/21)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) - The Watkins Glen Gorge Trail is closing for the season but, not everyone is ready for it to be over. Today's a group of tourists hailing from Connecticut shared an unforgettable hike experience.

"We came up for a long weekend to visit from Connecticut and, we did the wineries yesterday. Today we just drove down along the side of Seneca Lake to come to Watkins Glen," said Karen Bird, Tourist "We wanted to take a walk and then see the falls and go by the Gorge Trail and Lovers Lane. It was beautiful."