Monday’s Pollen Outlook (11/22/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - The Food Bank of the Southern Tier’s favorite mascot, Jingles the Selfless Elf, is back again this year with some exciting news.

After many years of hosting the Selfless Elf 5k fundraising event, Food Bank of the Southern Tier was forced to shift directions last year. They've reinvented Selfless Elf as a 25 Days of Selflessness interactive holiday advent calendar.