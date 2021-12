WESTFIELD/HARRISON VALLEY, Pa. (WETM) — A group of people called the "Pennsylvania Posse" from Tioga and Potter County collected supplies and headed to Kentucky to help tornado victims from last week's storms.

At least 91 people have been confirmed dead, including 76 in Kentucky, from tornadoes and storms that also pummeled Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri last weekend, according to an NBC News tally.