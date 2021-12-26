Monday’s Pollen Outlook (12/27/21)

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Dec. 26, at approximately 9 p.m., the West Elmira Police department and West Elmira Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle accident on West Water Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, eyewitnesses told 18 News that a motorcycle driver had allegedly run into a parked car. The eyewitness said the motorcycle driver allegedly "sneezed" which caused the crash.