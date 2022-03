ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Health officials said Sunday New York State has hit its lowest statewide positivity rate since July 18. Just 1.36% of all New Yorkers were reported positive with COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon, keeping the statewide rate below 2% for the tenth consecutive day.

Statewide, according to health officials, there have been 12 deaths reported since Saturday. This raised the total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the beginning of the pandemic to 54,832.