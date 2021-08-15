Monday’s Pollen Outlook (8/16/21)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Cuomo Under Fire
COVID-19 Vaccine Guide
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
What exactly is a ‘murder hornet’ and what does it look like?
Haiti suffers 7.2 magnitude earthquake, leader says lives lost
Video
California dad assaults teacher over masks on first day of school, superintendent says
Video
Boy, 13, dies after reports of lightning strike at New York City beach
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Daily Furcast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Grilling Forecast
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Camuto’s Commute Cast
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Awards
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
The Bills Report
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Inside NY Baseball
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Twin Tiers Overtime
Top Stories
NTL Season Preview: Wellsboro Hornets
Video
Top Stories
NTL Season Preview: Wyalusing Rams
Video
Corning’s Bonnie Mann inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame
Video
NTL football preview: Troy Trojans
Video
Bath’s Wightman playing in All-American Games in Myrtle Beach
Video
Twin Tier Features
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Coleman & Company
Destination NY
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
His Word TV
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Mornings in Corning
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Gas Tracker
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
You Matter
Your Photos
BestReviews
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
WETM Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Monday’s Pollen Outlook (8/16/21)
Pollen Report
by:
Anna Meyers
Posted:
Aug 15, 2021 / 10:15 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 15, 2021 / 11:20 PM EDT
Monday’s Pollen Outlook (8/16/21)
Trending Now
A “frosty flip-flop winter” is what the Farmer’s Almanac states for winter of 2021-22
Gallery
Weather
Hugh Hefner, Playboy founder, Dead at 91
Biden team surprised by rapid Taliban gains in Afghanistan
Fatal motorcycle accident on Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira
Video
Anna Answers: Why have we seen fog frequently this summer?
Video
Exclusive: Ana Liss reacts to Governor Cuomo’s resignation
Video
What exactly is a ‘murder hornet’ and what does it look like?