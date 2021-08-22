Monday’s Pollen Outlook (8/23/21)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Today both local vaccinated and unvaccinated residents came together as one to voice their thoughts on their choices being revoked and now being forced to take COVID-19 vaccine.

“Last year, when we held up all the nurses and doctors as heroes, they're still heroes this year, they work through, and they did a great job with no vaccine. So if they still choose, they're educated they choose not to get the vaccine I support their right to choose that to make that decision,“ said Rachel Kimble, Vaccine Mandate Protester