Monday’s Pollen Outlook (9/14/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Artist selling ‘Karen’ Halloween masks, calls them ‘scariest thing you can be’
USPS mailers with absentee voting guidelines cause confusion
Video
Forecast Discussion 9/13/2020 PM: Mostly cloudy tonight, cool start to the week
Video
Local disk golf league fundraising to improve Denison Park in Corning
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bills beat Jets, 27-17 in season opener
Photos: Some NFL players kneel or remain in locker room during anthem
Gallery
Bills will wear decals with messages calling for social and racial justice this season
Video
No. 1 Clemson dominate Wake Forest, 37-13
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Destination NY
Graduation Best Wishes
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nurses Among Us
Reimagining New York
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Monday’s Pollen Outlook (9/14/2020)
Pollen Report
by:
Austin Evans
Posted:
Sep 13, 2020 / 04:21 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 13, 2020 / 04:21 PM EDT
Trending Now
Active shooting investigation, with two gunshot victims on Franklin St.
Video
45 COVID-19 cases connected to local church, school employee confirmed as a positive case
Video
Local President Trump supporters host “Trump Train Ride”
Video
Governor Cuomo announces new record-high number of COVID-19 tests reported to New York State
Local man arrested in attempted kidnapping and sexual assault of 14-year-old Chemung girl
Video
Wellsburg Fire Department receives $100,000 check and hosts BBQ Chicken Fundraiser
Video
The powerful 9/11 Budweiser commercial that only aired once
Video
Department of Health to no longer give COVID-19 update on Sundays
STAC Conference postpones all sports until 2021
Video
NYS Department of Labor: $300 Lost Wages Assistance payments to start next week