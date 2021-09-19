Monday’s Pollen Outlook (9/20/21)

(WJW) — After FBI Denver confirmed that remains consistent with 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito's description were found in Wyoming near the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park Sunday, the YouTuber's father took to social media to pay tribute to his daughter.

The FBI said in a statement that the remains were found near the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.