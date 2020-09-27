Monday’s Pollen Outlook (9/28/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Twin Tiers Today
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
LIVE: President Trump to hold White House news briefing
Live
Poison control officials warn of hand sanitizer that could be mistaken as children’s food pouches
Video
Second stimulus checks: Pelosi optimistic sides can agree on new aid package
The Walk at Fulkerson Winery fundraising for local non-profit animal rescue group
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bills give up a 25-point lead but escape with a win over the Rams to start 3-0
Freshman running back Sean Tucker powers the Orange to a 37-20 victory under new Dome roof
Syracuse breaks out of rut, defeats Georgia Tech 37-20
Corning C.C. men’s cross country wins Newark Invitational
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Destination NY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nurses Among Us
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Reimagining New York
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Monday’s Pollen Outlook (9/28/2020)
Pollen Report
by:
Austin Evans
Posted:
Sep 27, 2020 / 04:21 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 27, 2020 / 04:21 PM EDT
Trending Now
Governor Cuomo updates New Yorkers on state’s progress during COVID-19 pandemic
Big Flats house fire takes the life of one man and family pets
Video
Second stimulus checks: Pelosi optimistic sides can agree on new aid package
Steuben County residents line for the second and final day of drive-through COVID-19 testing
Video
Reported shooting on the westside of the City of Elmira, witnesses say multiple people shot
Video
New York State Trooper seriously injured in 190 North crash Saturday morning
Video
Public Exposure Risk: Visitors to Chemung County bars & restaurants test positive for COVID-19
Video
New York logs more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases
Wellsboro family tied up during armed home invasion
Video
No injuries reported after oil barrels explode at T&R Towing in Bath
Video