HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) - A Massachusetts woman was arrested by New York State Police for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks across Chemung County.

According to State Police, Liza Freiman was arrested after a short chase involving Chemung County Sheriff's Deputies on Jan. 13. State Police say Freiman was in possession of a stolen driver's license and checkbook and that she and a black male were cashing checks at various Elmira Savings Bank locations.