Saturday’s Pollen Outlook (1/22/22)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Residents and business owners in counties across the Southern Tier will soon be able to apply for low-interest loans to help repair damages left by Tropical Storm Fred.

Governor Hochul announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration will make low-interest loans available to homeowners and businesses in Steuben, Chemung, Schuyler, Yates, Ontario, Allegany, and Livingston County.